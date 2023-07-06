Man dies after going under water while swimming in Huron River on Fourth of July, Ann Arbor police say

An Ypsilanti man died after he was under the water for more than five minutes while swimming in the Huron River on the Fourth of July.

Ann Arbor police said the 34-year-old victim was swimming with friends at Bandemer Park when he went under the water around 3:30 p.m. He was unresponsive when bystanders pulled him from the river.

The man was brought to the University of Michigan Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition before he died Wednesday.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors.