Man in stolen truck arrested in Hamtramck drive-through, allowed to eat order

A 27-year-old man, spotted in a stolen pick-up truck, was arrested in the drive-through of a fast food restaurant last week.

In a release, Michigan State Police said the aviation unit saw the stolen vehicle traveling on 8 Mile Road in Detroit on Thursday, April 4. The pilot then followed the truck via helicopter until the suspect "made his way to a fast-food restaurant" in Hamtramck.

"As the suspect ordered food in the drive-through, ground troopers were guided to the location," according to MSP. "Troopers from the Metro South Post soon located the suspect vehicle and took the 27-year-old male from Detroit into custody without incident."

After the man was handcuffed, MSP troopers realized he had already paid for the food he ordered, and allowed him to eat his meal before detaining him, according to the release.

The vehicle appeared to be stolen from a rental company, police said.

"We are seeing a slight increase in people renting vehicles and failing to return them on time," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw in the release. "Please remember that if you fail to return these vehicles, the companies are reporting them as stolen to their police agencies."

The case has been sent to the prosecutor's office for review.