The victim of a deadly shooting at a Troy gas station Monday night was a member of the Detroit Fire Department.

The DFD confirmed with FOX 2 that the man shot dead late evening was an active lieutenant with the department. Officials declined to identify the man as notifications were still being made to family members.

A suspect was also reportedly in custody, police said.

The deadly shooting is believed to have started as a traffic altercation, according to Troy police.

Law enforcement investigating the events discovered a male victim injured by gunfire near the intersection of Rochester and Wattles Road. Police were initially dispatched to the scene around 9:44 p.m.

According to a release from police, the victim had left his home in Rochester Hills and traveled southbound on Rochester Road. He was followed by a suspect vehicle into a gas station lot where a verbal altercation with the occupants occurred "almost immediately."

The incident happened at a Shell Gas station at 3990 Rochester Road.

The victim was driving a black Ford Crown Victoria. The suspect was in a white 2014-18 Jeep Cherokee.

"The altercation escalates into a shooting where multiple rounds were fired by an occupant" of the suspect vehicle.

Following the shooting, the Jeep fled eastbound on Wattles.

Advertisement

The victim was treated by responding paramedics before being taken to a local hospital.