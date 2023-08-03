Man killed after letting employee stay with him • Short-staffed Ypsilanti PD gets help • SS Badger ends season

Louis Stafford's offer to help a co-worker at a Chesterfield Township Taco Bell led to his murder.

Stafford, 27, who was a manager at the restaurant on 23 Mile, noticed Dejon Drake was showing up to work in wet clothes. When he learned Drake was homeless, Stafford said he could stay at his apartment, Stafford's mother said.

However, other employees say Drake soon became combative toward Stafford and other workers.

Last Saturday, Stafford told Drake he couldn't stay with him any longer and Drake allegedly killed him.

"That’s when the fight broke out," Leola Stafford said. "The dude didn’t want to leave, and he pushed Louis and Louis fought back and beat him up, and so he shot him."

Drake was arrested at the scene, Aspen Creek Apartments. He is now charged with second-degree murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Short-handed Ypsilanti police getting help

With only one detective currently, the Ypsilanti Police Department needs extra help to solve crimes.

Through a new temporary partnership with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, they will be able to get that help. The department will be able to call on the sheriff's office for 120 days and request help investigating major crimes, such as murders.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton says his detectives are busy, dealing with 10 homicides in their county jurisdictions in June alone.

"Since June we have had a spate of homicides, the suspects connected to those homicides have all been identified and arrested and arraigned or in the court system," he said.

But, he says they are the right people for this added workload - and the proof is in their clearance rates, that’s the measure of crimes solved.

SS Badger ends season early

The SS Badger will not ferry people across Lake Michigan for the rest of the season after ramp damage last month.

Daily crossings between Ludington, Mich. and Manitowoc, Wis. were suspended indefinitely by operator Lake Michigan Carferry after the ramp system failed July 21.

That ramp will take months to repair, meaning that the season that was expected to go until Oct. 9 had to be cut short.

"This is a very complicated process and one that will not be complete in time to resume service this season," Sara Spore, general manager of Lake Michigan Carferry, said in a news release.

Mayor Jim Fouts announces lawsuit against Warren City Council

It has been ruled that Warren Mayor Jim Fouts cannot run again, but that hasn't stopped him.

Fouts said Wednesday he intends to try his hand in court with a civil rights lawsuit alleging the city council's term limits law specifically targeted the official to keep him off the ballot.

"It was an exclusive proposal to limit my right to be on the ballot," Fouts said.

Fouts accused the city council violated his constitutional rights.

"I do feel this is an important constitutional question that could have far-reaching repercussions," he said during a press conference.

Metro Detroit dominates most dangerous intersections list

The bulk of Michigan's most dangerous intersections are here in Metro Detroit.

Michigan Auto Law analyzed crash data from 2022 to compile its newest list of most dangerous intersections. Nearly all the top 20 are in Metro Detroit, with two in Grand Rapids and one in Ann Arbor.

The most dangerous intersection in 2021, 11 Mile/I-696 at Van Dyke was again the most dangerous on the new list, with 34 more crashes in 2022 than in 2021.

Man poses as police officer to kidnap woman in Seattle, kept her in cell

A man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locked her in a makeshift cell in his garage before she managed to escape and flag down a passing motorist, the FBI said Wednesday.

Negasi Zuberi, 29, faces a federal interstate kidnapping charge, and authorities said they are looking for additional victims after linking him to violent sexual assaults in at least four more states.

"This woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell," Stephanie Shark, the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Portland field office, said in a news release. "Police say she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare."

Read more here.