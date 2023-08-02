Wayne and Monroe county fairs, Jazz on the River, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

It's county fair time!

Plan your weekend here:

Wayne County Fair

Now through Aug. 5

Wayne County Fairgrounds in Belleville

From animal shows, to carnival rides, and more, it's time for the Wayne County Fair.

Admission is free, but parking is $10.

Learn more.

Monroe County Fair

Now through Aug. 5

First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe

The fair includes carnival rides, food vendors, animal shows, musical performances, and more.

Prices vary by day.

Learn more.

Royal Oak Pride

Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5

Downtown Royal Oak

Royal Oak Pride includes live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, a family fun area, and more.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Brooke Lynn Hytes will perform Friday, Aug. 4, along with singer Vincint. On Saturday, Aug. 5, Alyssa Edwards, from RuPaul, will perform with Puddles Pity Party.

Admission is $5. VIP is also available. Get tickets here.

Dearborn Homecoming

Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6

Ford Field Park in Dearborn

The annual Homecoming fest includes a carnival, car show, and live entertainment. Jody Raffoul Band, Natasha Bedingfield, and Tenille Arts will headline the festival.

Learn more here.

Canterbury Barbecue Festival

Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Sample BBQ and listen to live entertainment across five stages this weekend.

Tickets are $5 for ages 2 and up in advance, and $10 at the door. Active members of the military, veterans, and kids under 2 are free. Get tickets here.

Jazz on the River

Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6

Elizabeth Park in Trenton

This annual festival will feature a lineup of nationally recognized jazz musicians, including Stanley Clarke, a five-time Grammy winner.

The event is free, but there is a $5 cash parking fee.

Learn more.

Bark Bash

Saturday, Aug. 5 from noon to 5 p.m.

Orion Oaks Dog Park in Lake Orion

Enjoy summer with your pooch!

This fundraiser for Willow Haven Animal Sanctuary, PAAW, and Peace, Love & Paws includes fun and treats for both dogs and humans, a DJ, raffles, and more.

The event is free, but donations for the rescues are encouraged.

Learn more.

Buy Michigan Now Festival

Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6

Downtown Northville

Support local businesses and buy products made right here in Michigan as you enjoy food and entertainment in Downtown Northville.

There will also be hands-on science activities for children and a Michigan author showcase.

Learn more.

Sourfest

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6

Brown Iron Brewhouse in Washington Township

Breweries from around Michigan will showcase their sour beers this weekend.

Admission is free, though booze and food will cost.

Learn more.