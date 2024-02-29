Man killed in road rage-fueled shooting in Detroit

For three days in a row, a shooting fueled by road rage has taken place in metro Detroit.

A man in his 40s was shot and killed on Detroit's east side on Thursday, off of E Davison Street and Conant, according to the Detroit Police Department. Shell casings littered the roadway around 5 p.m., when the shooting took place.

"Two families will be grieving over this senseless incident," said DPD Captain Derrick Griffin. "Another unfortunate incident where someone has lost their life in the city."

It began as typical tail-gating and aggressive driving, DPD investigators said. The suspect is now in police custody.

Just the day before, on Wednesday, a mother was shot in an apparent road rage incident while her three children were in the car with her.

"The sad part about this is that she fired a shot into a vehicle that was occupied with three children under the age of 10," DPD Deputy Chief Arnold Williams told FOX 2 the day of the incident.

The mom was getting off I-94 near Moross when the other driver –a female with a gun in a black Kia Soul– didn’t stop at a stop sign. After words were exchanged, the mom was shot in the arm but survived.

The shooter fled the scene; police are still searching for her.

On Tuesday, another road rage incident in Sterling Heights ended with the shooting of a mother and her adult daughter.

As a result, the daughter was left in critical condition after being struck in the neck. The suspect stayed on scene and was being cooperative with police.

With the weather becoming warmer, police said drivers may be more aggressive on the road; it is recommended to remain calm and alert the authorities of any harassment.

"If you see someone’s antagonizing you on the roads, the first thing I would do is get out of their way," Williams said. "If you find that you can’t get out of their way, the next thing I would do is call the police or go to the nearest police station."