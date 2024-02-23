Man loses control, crashes after passenger pulls knife on him on I-96

A Livonia man rolled his vehicle on I-96 in Detroit when his passenger pulled a knife on him as he drove Thursday night.

Michigan State Police said the 32-year-old man was driving near the Southfield Freeway around 10:15 p.m. when a woman he is dating pulled a knife out. This caused the man to lose control and crash.

While police were headed to the scene, a caller reported that a woman armed with a knife was chasing a man around a crashed vehicle. Troopers arrived and arrested the 31-year-old Detroit woman without incident.

No one was hurt.

"If you are being abused in your relationship there is help available," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "You can call 911 or the Michigan Domestic Violence Hotline at 866-VOICEDV to get help. Everyone deserves a relationship free of violence."