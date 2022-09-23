Man points BB rifle at Detroit police van full of children

A man pointed a gun at a Detroit police van that was full of children Thursday night.

According to police, an officer was transporting 6-8 children who are part of the violence prevention programs, Ceasefire Detroit and Brotherhood, just after 8:50 p.m. when someone in a Ford Explorer pulled alongside the van.

A suspect in the Explorer rolled down a rear window and pointed a rifle at the van in the area of Gratiot and Marcus, police said.

The officer radioed in this information to police who stopped the Explorer about 2 ½ miles away, at Conner and E. Canfield. Police said the 18-year-old suspect had a BB rifle. He was arrested for felonious assault.