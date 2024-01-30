Man pulls gun on Falsetta's Market employee after attempted theft in Ann Arbor

Two suspects were arrested after an incident of attempted theft and pulling a handgun at Falsetta's Market in Ann Abor, were arrested Monday.

At 2:15 p.m. a man and woman were caught allegedly trying to steal items from the store, located at 2200 Pittsfield Bivd. When employees confronted them, and tried to keep the woman from leaving, the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at an employee.

The two suspects then left the business and drove away in a white Kia sedan that was reported stolen out of Farmington Hills.

Officers with the Pittsfield Township Police Department observed a Kia sedan fleeing eastbound on Washtenaw Avenue with the driver stopping in the area of Washtenaw Avenue and Carlton Drive, shortly after.

Both suspects got out of the sedan and fled on foot. They were arrested by a deputy with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at the bus stop at Washtenaw Ave. and Foster Ave.

The suspects are a 23-year-old male from Westland and a 21-year-old female from Ypsilanti. Both are being lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail. Charges are pending prosecutor review.

No one inside the market was physically injured in the incident.

