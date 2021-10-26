Man says woman he just met paid him $60 to get Tesla for her to test drive before she allegedly stole car

article

A man told police a woman he had just met that day paid him $60 to test drive a Tesla so she could drive it. However, during the test drive, the woman stole the car.

According to police, the man went to the Tesla dealership in Troy on Oct. 18 with Areyon Niley McKay. He said he wanted to test drive a Tesla Model Y and said McKay, 20, would not be driving the car. McKay did not have a license, police said.

Near the end of the 30-minute test drive, the man said the woman allegedly got in the driver's seat and drove away. He said he tried to get the vehicle back from the Detroit woman but couldn't.

VIDEO: Woman leads police on long chase in stolen Tesla

When the man reported what happened to the dealership, police were called and the car was tracked.

After several attempts to stop the car, police were able to arrest McKay on Vernier near the I-94 Service Drive.

She is charged with fleeing to elude, unlawful driving away in a motor vehicle, furnishing false information to a police officer, and having an altered driver's license.

McKay was given a $20,000 cash/surety bond.