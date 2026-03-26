Man sentenced for killing his girlfriend in front their 2-year-old child in Clinton Township

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The Brief A Clinton Township man was sentenced for killing his girlfriend in front of their child in 2024. Jaion Barnes was sentenced to 40 to 60 years for the murder of Tiana Ross.



A Clinton Township man was sentenced to 40-60 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend and mother of his child in front of their 2-year-old.

The backstory:

Jaion Barnes was convicted for the murder of Tiana Ross by a jury in February.

On Thursday, Barnes was sentenced for second-degree murder, weapons felony firearm and firearms, possession by a felon.

On January 25, 2024, Ross delivered their child to him in the 37000 block of Little Mack.

Barnes shot her multiple times and fled. He later turned himself into authorities.

"Today’s outcome delivers a measure of justice for a horrific crime," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "The defendant will serve a lengthy prison sentence. His actions took the life of his girlfriend, the mother of his child, and in doing so, forever altered the course of multiple lives, including that of a child now left without either parent.

"This was a tragic and senseless act, and our thoughts remain with the child and the loved ones who will endure this loss for the rest of their lives."

Barnes was prohibited from contacting the complaining witness and was ordered to pay over $9,000 in restitution.