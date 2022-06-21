Man gets 25-75 years for Waterford drunken driving crash that killed 6-year-old, father

article

A man was sentenced Tuesday to prison after a 2020 drunken driving crash that killed a 6-year-old girl and her father in Waterford.

Trevor Duncan Taylor, 30, was sentenced to 25-75 years, with 614 days credit for time served.

Taylor was drunk on Oct. 14, 2020, when he crashed his 2016 Hyundai Sonata into the back of a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox at Highland and Airport roads. He hit the SUV so hard that it was pushed into a Ford Fusion in front of it.

A 6-year-old girl and her father were in the Equinox, and her mother was in the Fusion. The girl died shortly after the crash, while her father died days later.

A fourth vehicle in another lane was also hit in the crash. The woman driving and her daughter were not hurt.

Taylor took a plea deal, but was sentenced on two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and two counts of reckless driving causing death.