Three additional charges tacked onto Waterford drunk driving case after second victim dies

Three more charges have been added to a drunk driving case in Waterford after a second victim died following the crash.

Counts of homicide in the second degree, operating under the influence causing death, and reckless driving were tacked on against Trevor Duncan.

The 28-year-old is accused of driving under the influence when he slammed into multiple vehicles at the intersection of M-59 and Airport Road last week.

One of the victims, a 6-year-old girl riding with her father in the vehicle that was directly hit by Duncan died shortly after the collision.

The father and his 6-year-old daughter that died in a crash on M-59 in Waterford on Oct. 14

Days after the wreck, the father would die from his injuries in the hospital.

Initial charges were brought against Duncan last week that included several felonies for second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, and reckless driving causing serious impairment.

Advertisement

The additional charges were read in a streamed court appearance on Wednesday.

RELATED: 28-year-old man charged with murder, drunk driving after 6-year-old killed in crash in Waterford

Drivers reportedly called police prior to the crash of a vehicle driving recklessly in the area. Video of the crash showed a sedan driving at a high rate of speed before it ran into the midsize SUV. Two other vehicles, including one driven by the wife and mother of the victims, were also involved in the crash.

"It was like a bomb had gone off," said the woman in the fourth vehicle who witnessed the crash, Elizabeth Nestor. "It did shake our van a little bit. There was some smoke and parts all over the place and squealing tires."

Duncan had his bond set at $1 million when he was arraigned.