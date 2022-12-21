Man sentenced to prison for role in Oakland County sex trafficking ring

article

A Pontiac man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for his role in an Oakland County sex trafficking ring involving at least nine victims.

Dallas Ephraim Jordan-King, 23, received the maximum sentence on all charges and must register as a sex offender:

100 months to 15 years on one count of forced labor/commercial sex

85 months to 20 years on one count of child sexually abusive material – production (served consecutively)

Two years on one count of felony firearm

Jordan-King was also ordered to pay $27,000 in restitution to a sex trafficking victim who was forced to give him money, including $20,000 of proceeds from commercial sex.

According to authorities, from July 2018 through Oct. 5, 2019, in Auburn Hills, Pontiac, Madison Heights, and other cities, Jordan-King operated a prostitution and sex trafficking criminal enterprise.

A multi-jurisdiction investigation led to charges and an arrest after the Auburn Hills Police Department requested assistance from the FBI Oakland County Violent Crime and Gang Task Force.

"Our partnerships with local law enforcement agencies make it possible to pursue these predators and hold them accountable wherever they are operating in Michigan," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Jordan-King victimized minors and multiple young women for financial gain, and I would like to thank Judge Cunningham for recognizing the severity of the threat the defendant posed and the gravity of his crimes."

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard praised the collaboration that put him behind bars.

"It is important to hold human traffickers responsible, and to take them out of position to violate anyone else. Partnership on these cases are critical, and I am proud of our team and our partners who worked so diligently on this investigation and prosecution. Human trafficking is a modern-day scourge that must be ended. This case is a clear example of how this behavior will not be tolerated in Oakland County," he said.

This sentence follows a separate case in which Jordan-King sexually assaulted a woman he met on Instagram. He was sentenced to jail and probation in 2019 in that case. He also is on the sex offender registry because of that crime.