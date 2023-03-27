Man sexually assaults 80-year-old Detroit woman after asking her for food, money

A suspect sexually assaulted an 80-year-old Detroit woman after she didn't give him food and money that he asked for, police said.

Police said the suspect walked into the victim's home on Memorial near the Southfield Freeway and I-96 through an open backdoor around 9:05 p.m. Sunday.

When he asked the woman for food and money, she told him to get out of her home. The suspect then grabbed the woman, pulled her outside, sexually assaulted her, and fled. The man hasn't been captured.

The woman's husband, who is handicapped, was home at the time.

A family member is staying with the victim, who is shaken after the assault.

It is unclear if police have DNA evidence. Police said the suspect was in his 20s. He is Black with medium complexion, has a slim build, and is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1950.

