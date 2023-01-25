Man shot by Detroit police at gas station faces felonious assault, weapon charges

A Detroit man who police say pointed a gun at officers before they shot him is facing charges.

Billie T. Hill, 32, was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of felonious assault and four counts of felony firearms stemming from the Jan. 16 incident at a gas station on the west side.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, police were called to the Citgo at Eight Mile and Berg around 7:40 a.m. because Hill was armed and locked inside the gas station. When police arrived, Hill allegedly pointed his gun at officers, who shot through the glass at Hill.

After he was shot, Hill allegedly grabbed his gun again. Another shot was fired at Hill, disarming him. He was treated at a hospital.

Hill's bond was set at $150,000 cash/surety. He has a bond redetermination hearing scheduled for Friday.