Man charged after fatal shooting at Chesterfield Township 4th of July party

Police arrested 47-year-old Joseph Olceski on Monday in connection with a Chesterfield Township homicide at a 4th of July party.

He was arraigned Wednesday on felony charges of second-degree homicide and felony firearm.

A 50-year-old man was killed in the 48000 block of Jamaica Avenue early Monday, police said.

Olceski is currently waiting in Macomb County Jail on a bond of $250,000 for a probable cause hearing July 15.

A second Chesterfield resident who was also arrested in connection with the shooting was released from Macomb County Jail without any criminal charges