Man shot, killed while climbing through window at girlfriend's Detroit home after being told to leave

A domestic situation turned deadly when a man tried to climb into the window of his girlfriend's Detroit home Wednesday morning, police said.

"The suspect was asked to leave the location, returned, tried to come through a front window, at which point shots were fired," said Detroit Police Cmdr. Melissa Gardener. "It was a domestic situation that unfortunately ended in gunfire."

After the shooting on Loraine Street near McGraw, police took the man's girlfriend and another man into custody for questioning.

"We are treating this as a home invasion at this time, but this is still an active investigation," Gardner said.

The girlfriend was released, and the man is still being questioned. However, he may have acted in self-defense.

"It’s terrifying," said neighbor Michelle Bradley. "I'm tired of hearing about the gunshots."

She said there hasn't been commotion on her block in the five years she has lived there. Being a gunshot victim herself, seeing the crime scene is tough,

"Every time I hear it and I see it, it brings back memories," Bradley said.