Man suffers 3rd degree burns on 80% of body after fiery high-speed crash on I-96 in Detroit

A speeding driver is in critical condition with burns covering most of his body after he crashed Tuesday morning on I-96 in Detroit.

Police said the 20-year-old Lincoln Park man was speeding on the westbound side of the freeway near Evergreen around 6:30 a.m. when he lost control, hit the center median, and then hit a light pole. The car caught fire.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered third-degree burns on 80% of his body and is listed in critical condition.

"We want to remind drivers as we approach the high travel holiday weekend, slow down and wear your seatbelt," said Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw. "We know that excessive speeds are leading to a lot of our preventable crashes and drivers not wearing seatbelts also leads to more fatalities.