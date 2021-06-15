Man to be sentenced for throwing sandbag on car on I-96 last fall

A man with almost 20 years of criminal history will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon after pleading guilty to throwing a pound sandbag off an overpass and hitting a woman as she was driving 70 MPH.

David Garcia is expected to be in court Tuesday afternoon for sentencing for the crime of assault with a dangerous weapon. He pleaded guilty during a court appearance earlier this year.

Cindy Eckley is fortunate to be alive after the sandbag was tossed over the Old Plank Road overpass in Lyon Township on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Eckley saw a man standing on the overpass and was wondering why it was happening. As she got closer, her windshield smashed and she was somehow able to pull over on the side of I-96.

"For a split second I thought he jumped but then I realized, I have dirt in my mouth. It's not a body." Eckley's eyes and face were bombarded with glass and sand.

Garcia was arrested originally for throwing objects at trains/cars causing serious impairment - a 10-year felony. Eckley said this was an intentional act.

"He wanted to kill someone," Eckley said. "It's amazing that I'm here with where that hit my windshield, I do not know how I'm alive."

Garcia's record seems to date back to at least 1993 and includes a number of charges including driving drunk, theft, felonious assault, domestic violence, possession of marijuana, and other things.