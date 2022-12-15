Man tries to carjack Charger Hellcat, gets shot by owner - police say

article

Eastpointe Police said a 27-year-old man who was part of a group that tried to carjack a Dodge Charger Hellcat owner was shot after getting into a shootout with the car's owner.

Damon Currie was arrested this week after he went to the hospital for his gunshot wounds when he was shot during the attempted carjacking.

According to police, Currie and at least one other suspect tried to steal a 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat from a man as he was parking it in his driveway on Hayes Street around 12:30 Tuesday morning.

But the car's owner had a CPL and fought back to protect his property. The suspects and owner shot at each other before the suspect drove away in a stolen Chevy Impala.

Soon after, police learned a man checked himself in to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg but ran from the hospital before police arrived.

Eastpointe Detectives and the Special Investigation Unit worked with the Detroit Police Organized Crime Unit to track the stolen Impala to a house in Clinton Township.

The suspect was spotted leaving the home and getting and getting into the car. He led the police on a brief chase before being arrested.

Police said they found evidence linked to the attempted carjacking at the Clinton Township home.

The other suspect has not yet been identified.