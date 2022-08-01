Man trying to track down wife arrested for driving 131 mph on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver was going 131 mph on I-696 Sunday night because he was allegedly trying to track down his wife
Michigan State Police stopped the 30-year-old Eastpointe man on the eastbound side of the freeway near Dequindre for speeding. Troopers determined he was upset and trying to find his wife.
The man was arrested for reckless driving, and his Ford Mustang was impounded.