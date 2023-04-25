Man wanted for stealing student's bike from St. Clair Shores school

article

St. Clair Shores police are looking for a man who they say stole a student's bike from a school Monday.

The bike was parked at Jefferson Middle School at 27900 Rockwood St. when it was stolen around 1 p.m.

Anyone who knows the man is asked to contact Det. Bowen at 586-445-5312 and reference case #23-7715.

If you see the suspect, call police at 586-777-6700.