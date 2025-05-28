Man who crashed into house during Warren Memorial Day police chase charged with driving drunk

article

The Brief A man was allegedly drunk when he crashed into a Warren house after fleeing police Monday. Police said Xavier Powell initially stopped for police but sped away before hitting several parked vehicles and a porch. He has a long criminal history, and had numerous warrants at the time.



Police say a man who fled Warren officers on Memorial Day morning and crashed into a house was drunk.

Xavier Powell, 25, allegedly sped away from a traffic stop in the area of 9 Mile and Masch around 11:50 a.m. Monday.

The backstory:

Powell was stopped for window tint and "other violations," according to police. Warren police said officers approached Powell, learned he did not have a driver's license, and noticed signs of intoxication. He allegedly refused to get out of his Chrysler 300, instead fleeing onto Audrey.

Police said he hit several parked vehicles before crashing into the porch of a home in the area of Toepfer and Audrey. He ran away, but was caught.

According to police, Powell had an empty bottle of alcohol in his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, and the blood alcohol content results of that test are pending.

Powell is now facing charges of third-degree fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing police, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and operating while unlicensed. His bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety.

Dig deeper:

Police said Powell has a long criminal history that includes previous driving offenses, larceny, and possession of controlled substances.

He also had eight traffic warrants and a felony domestic assault warrant.

The Source: This information is from Warren police.

