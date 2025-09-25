Man who threatened parents, kids at Michigan Jewish preschool sentenced to prison for gun crime

article

The Brief Hassan Chokr was sentenced to prison for possessing firearms at a gun store after going on an antisemitic rant outside of a preschool in Bloomfield Hills. Authorities said that after the outburst, he went to a gun store and lied about having a felony conviction in an attempt to buy firearms. Chokr, a convicted felon, is not allowed to possess guns.



After going on an antisemitic rant that included threats against parents and children outside of a Bloomfield Hills preschool years ago, a man is headed to prison for possessing guns following the verbal assault, according to federal authorities.

Hassan Chokr, 38, of Dearborn, was sentenced Wednesday to 34 months in prison.

The backstory:

Chokr is accused of making antisemitic and racist threats to parents, young children and security at Temple Beth El, a preschool and synagogue in Bloomfield Hills on Dec. 2, 2022.

After being charged with ethnic intimidation in Oakland County, a federal gun charge was added because after the alleged verbal attack, he went to a Dearborn gun store, where he handled firearms and tried to buy numerous weapons. Authorities said he lied on a form about his eligibility to buy a gun. Chokr, who is a felon and cannot possess firearms, did not disclose that on the form.

According to federal authorities, while Chokr was awaiting his background check at the gun store, he allegedly made comments about how he would "even the score" and use the guns for "God’s wrath."

After the background check, the store refused to sell Chokr the guns.

Chokr pleaded guilty in the spring to a felon in possession of a firearm charge, an offense that carried up to 15 years in prison.

"The sentencing of Hassan Chokr reaffirms that reckless actions endangering children and their parents outside of a daycare, have no place in our society," said Reuben Coleman, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. "The FBI in Michigan has zero tolerance for threats to our citizens and remains firmly committed to protecting the communities we call home.