The annual marshmallow drop has returned to Wayne County with three separate drops happening on Good Friday.

The event kicked off at Elizabeth Park in Trenton that came with a little cold, a lot of sun, and plenty of festive fun.

"Fun is preparing for it, then watching the kids pick up the marshmallows and turn them in," said Dave Cartwright, who is the deputy director of Wayne County Parks.

The first drop was in 1985. Since then, a similar occasion has taken place every year.

Historically, the event has been viewed as an unofficial introduction to spring, along with Opening Day in Detroit, and the return of Bell's wheat beer Oberon.

Amid the thousands of marshmallows that are dumped during each drop are three special-colored pieces that can get turned in for a special prize.