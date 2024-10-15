Mental health concerns after DPD officer killed • Slotkin, Rogers spar over economy • Harris visiting Detroit

Detroit city councilmember Mary Waters said the city "may have failed" three police officers after an off-duty officer opened fire on two others in the midst of a mental health crisis before being fatally shot Monday.

"We, the City of Detroit, may have failed that deceased officer and the now traumatized officers that responded as duty required," Mary Waters said in a statement after speaking with Detroit Police Chief James White at a hospital following the shooting. "We can and must do better by our Detroit police officers."

Detroit police officers responded to the area of Dequindre and E. Davison on reports of a suicide around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw an off-duty DPD sergeant in uniform and heard gunfire, so they took cover behind a vehicle, authorities said.

"He is off duty, he is threatening suicide, he is asking for suicide by cop," White said.

The sergeant, who was described as a sniper and member of the Special Response Team, shot at the two officers, hitting one in the thigh and another in the leg. This prompted the officers to return fire, killing the 45-year-old.

"The officers that responded were heroes. Once they recognized it was one of our own members, they still had to do their job and make sure that everyone else was safe," White said.

After the shooting, Waters questioned what could be done to better support the mental health of officers.

"Those police officers on Detroit street frontlines protecting the citizens of Detroit are every day subjected to levels of stress and trauma that few could endure. We have special trained units to assist everyday citizens with mental health challenges that result in police being called to lessen probabilities of tragic outcomes," she said. "But how do we do better by our police officers that may have mental challenges themselves to reduce the likelihood of tragic outcomes such as we witnessed today?"

Slotkin and Rogers spar over jobs, economy

Former Congressman Mike Rogers and U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin faced off on a host of issues in a debate for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat.

It was the second debate matchup between Rogers, a Republican, and Democrat Slotkin in less than a week. The economy and jobs took center stage.

"So you have to do a few things - energy independence," Rogers said. "You have to undo $1.6 trillion dollars of new regulation in the last four years, and you have to make sure you curtail spending to get our economy back on track."

"I work on three specific things: No. 1 we've got to bring supply chains home and manufacturing back home to the United States, back from China. Good paying jobs, jobs with benefits, so that we can afford more of what we want to buy."

Slotkin went after Rogers' record on protecting the middle class in the past.

"Mr. Rogers has voted against middle-class tax cuts over and over again in his record," she said.

He asserted this wasn't true.

Read the full debate recap here.

Kamala Harris visiting Detroit today

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Michigan for a radio town hall today.

The Democratic candidate for president will speak with Charlamagne tha God, who hosts The Breakfast Club.

As the presidential campaign enters the final stretch, both Harris and her opponent Donald Trump, have begun a circuit of less traditional interviews, going onto podcasts and interacting with social media influencers in a bid to reach voters that may not be viewing traditional media.

Harris was previously interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in Farmington Hills during a private town hall. She has also rallied in Flint and spoken to supporters around metro Detroit.

UM Health, union reach tentative agreement

University of Michigan Health and the Service Employees International Union reached a tentative agreement to avert a work stoppage Monday.

The three-year tentative deal halts plans for a work stoppage planned for Oct. 15, which is now canceled. SEIU Healthcare Michigan will schedule a ratification vote among its members in the coming weeks.

SEIU represents about 2,700 respiratory therapists, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation specialists, phlebotomists, patient care technicians, inpatient unit clerks and clerical staff who work for the clinical operation of Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan Health.

"We’re glad and relieved to have reached a tentative agreement with the University that allows workers to move forward and keep their focus on taking care of Michiganders," said Larry Alcoff, SEIU Healthcare’s deputy trustee in a release. "This state has a proud union history and this agreement with an institution like the University underscores the deep value of the workers who care for our families and neighbors."

Lions not panicking after Aidan Hutchinson's broken leg

Detroit Lions fans woke up Monday with a huge win over the Dallas Cowboys but a cloud is lingering as the Lions lost Aidan Hutchinson for the season. But don't bring that stress to Dan Campbell.

The Lions head coach addressed the media on Monday, which he does every week. But Monday's was different as the Lions will look to figure out how to make the defense hum without their team captain. Campbell said Hutchinson's star on the field and in the locker room will be felt in major ways.

"Was having one hell of a game, one hell of a season. It hurts to lose someone like him. Not just the player but the person that’s in the locker room. The leader that he is," Campbell said.

Campbell said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is ready for the challenge – as is the rest of the team.

"We've been coaching here, man, four years, and we've. And he's done everything in his power to work around any personnel we have and use the players that we have, and get the most production we can. And we will be able to adapt to that. I have a lot of faith in that D-line room," he said.

The Pulse: 2nd Michigan senate debate & Trump Detroit diss fallout

Daily Forecast

Temps today will be about 10 degrees below average, but warmer temperatures are on the horizon.

What else we're watching

Giant supplier to Costco, Target and more recalling 10M pounds of meat

Millions of Americans may be impacted by a 10-million pound meat recall affecting hundreds of products across major retailers, according to a newly-released document.

BrucePac, a company based in Oklahoma, began recalling 9,986,245 total pounds of its ready-to-eat meat and poultry last week. Fears about listeria contamination prompted the recall.

Consumers who don't recognize the company may think they're in the clear — but the chicken was distributed in hundreds of different products.

The USDA recently released a 326-page document of all the products affected by the recall, listing hundreds of different items that may contain contaminated meat.