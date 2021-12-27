Metro Detroit COVID-19 testing sites running low on supplies as demand surges

Some COVID-19 testing sites in Metro Detroit don't have the staff or supplies needed to keep up as holiday demand for tests ramps up.

Emcura Urgent Care was strained at its two locations in Bloomfield Township and Northville Township before Christmas – it was forced to close both facilities early on Christmas Eve. That strain is continuing this week.

Dr. Manish Kesliker, the medical director at Emcura, said the urgent care is working to increase its reach.

"Because of the sudden surge we've partnered with Temple Israel and Temple Beth EL, and we’re creating testing sites at those locations as well," he said.

However, the urgent cares are running low on supplies.

"The supplies we’re running short on for our in-house PCR testing are the actual cassettes, the actual material that we need to process the test," Kesliker said. "If we don’t have the cartridge that’s required we can’t do anything."

In addition to having few PCR supplies needed, the other type of Covid test – rapids tests – are hard to access due to demand.

"When people can’t get the rapid test their only solution is then to come to a testing site like ours, but that then creates a greater volume that we can’t handle at this moment," Kesliker said."It’s creating added pressure on a system that’s already under pressure."

Kesliker said Emcura still has the supplies it needs, but there are concerns as demand increases. Emurca had to reduce testing hours due to the demand.

"We had to go through the line and essentially say at this point we can’t take any more individuals," he said.

As Emcura and other health care facilities continue to deal with an influx of people due to Covid, medical workers are pleading with the community to do their part to help stop the spread of the virus.

"We want to make people aware of this challenge that we face, and we want to make prudent steps, so masking is a big part of this," Kesliker said.

