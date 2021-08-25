Metro Detroit man accused of trying to rob northern Michigan fruit stand after stealing vehicle

A Flat Rock man is accused of trying to rob a fruit stand after ditching a stolen vehicle on the side of the road last week in northern Michigan.

Police said they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday from a driver, identified as 33-year-old Justin Wesley Cummings, who alleged that two SUVs were following him and his girlfriend and shooting at them on US-23.

Troopers found Cummings and his girlfriend, 33-year-old Alexandria Marvel-Elizabeth Hoffmann, also of Flat Rock, parked alongside the road near Phol Road. Police said the couple had a flat tire but there was no evidence to support the shooting claim.

Cummings had a suspended driver's license so he was ticketed. The couple walked from the scene, police said.

Around 5 p.m. the same day, a stolen vehicle was reported at a business on Ripley Boulevard in Alpena Township. Troopers found the vehicle abandoned on M-32 near King. After finding the vehicle, they received a call about an assault at a fruit stand on M-65.

Cummings and Hoffmann are accused of stealing the vehicle then ditching it on the side of the road before walking to the farm stand. According to police, Cummings allegedly tried to steal money from the stand worker and a struggle ensued.

An off-duty police officer stepped in and helped stop the incident.

Cummings was charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, and unarmed robbery. His bond was set at $250,000/10%. He is due back in court Sept. 30.

Hoffmann was charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. Her bond was set at $25,000/10%. She is due back in court Sept. 21.