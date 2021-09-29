Metro Detroit nurse accused of stealing COVID-19 vaccine cards from VA hospital, selling them on Facebook

article

A Metro Detroit nurse is facing charges after she allegedly stole COVID-19 vaccine cards from a VA hospital and sold them on Facebook.

Bethann Kierczak, 37, of Southgate, is accused of stealing the cards and vaccine lot numbers from May 2021 until now. The lot numbers make the cards look authentic.

Kierczak allegedly sold the cards and information on Facebook for $150-$200.

She is charged with theft of government property and theft or embezzlement related to a healthcare benefit program.

"We hope these cases deter others who may be tempted to obtain or use fictitious or stolen vaccination cards. Since the matter of public health is so important the VA Office of Inspector General will continue to devote resources to these cases whenever and wherever they arise," said Gregg Hirstein, Special Agent in Charge, of the VA Office of Inspector General.

Kierczak is the second person charged recently in COVID-19 vaccine card schemes. A Detroit man is facing charges for allegedly importing cards from China to sell.