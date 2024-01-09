Metro Detroit snow forecast • Michigan wins national championship • 6 kids lose parents in fatal crash

Snow has been nearly nonexistent in Metro Detroit this winter, but it's coming this week.

It begins with a copious amount of moisture that funnels into Southeast Michigan on Tuesday morning in the form of rain and snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to give you a heads-up that travel will get tricky at times in spots for the morning commute.

That advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

One to two inches of snow is expected, though the easternmost communities are holding a bit milder this morning and that may very well keep them at or under an inch.

Even if Tuesday's snow doesn't amount to much, temperatures will drop for the weekend, with a bigger snowmaker on the horizon.

Featured article

Michigan wins national championship

Michigan defeated Washington 34-13 in the College Football Playoff national championship Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston to go 15-0 for the first time in school history.

The championship is the school's first since it won a share of the 1997 title shared with Nebraska, for the winningest team in college football history.

In the fourth quarter, a low-scoring defensive rock fight took hold with a feeling that the first team to make a mistake could flip momentum and the game.

It came with a Mike Sainristil interception 80 yards to the Washington 8-yard line. That set the table for Blake Corum's second touchdown run, as he barreled in from a yard out for the 34-13 lead.

Featured article

Jim Harbaugh faces decision over future

Now that Michigan has won the championship, fans wait and see if Jim Harbaugh stays or goes.

Harbaugh, as he did during the lead-up to the championship, deflected all questions about his future an hour after the game, but decision time is drawing near as NFL franchises begin or consider searching for new coaches.

"I just want to enjoy this. I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that?" Harbaugh said. "Does it always have to be, 'What's next, what's the future?'"

Harbaugh looked into NFL jobs the last two years before deciding to stay at Michigan. It's possible he won't this time, especially with the school facing possible NCAA sanctions for recruiting violations and the sign-stealing scandal that hung over the team all season.

There is also the question of what's left to accomplish at Michigan for the 60-year-old Harbaugh.

Featured article

Couple killed in crash leaves behind 6 children

Six children are without their parents after a driver fleeing Michigan State Police hit and killed them.

According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was a 35-year-old man from Romulus in a stolen truck. In an attempt to flee troopers, the driver cut off his headlights and began driving the wrong way on the Lodge Freeway early Saturday.

He hit Ryan Ambrosio, 45, and Jennifer Dormitorio Ambrosio, 43, head-on, killing both of them.

"They were so loved, by so many of us," according to a GoFundMe account created in support of the children. "Their families, friends, church, and community groups are reeling from this shocking loss."The greatest impact of this tragedy is (and will continue to be) on their six young children: Amelia, Maria Grace, Faustina, Benedict, Raphael, and Julian."

The children's ages range from two to nine years old.

Featured article

Boy killed while roller skating in Detroit

An 11-year-old boy was roller-skating in Detroit over the weekend when he was shot.

The child was playing with other children on Beaconsfield near Courville around 7:35 p.m. when someone drove by and shots were fired from a car.

"The parents were able to transport the 11-year-old to a local hospital once at the local hospital. Doctors did everything they could to try to save the young man, and he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries," Detroit Deputy Police Chief Arnold Williams said. "It was a very tragic incident. We basically had someone drive by and fire shots. We don't know what the motive was in this."

Williams said police are still searching for details, surveillance video, and a description of the car.

"This is one of those instances where we need everyone in a community, everyone in our community, to help us to bring these individuals to justice," he said.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

We will finally see winter this week.

What else we're watching

2 major airlines find loose parts on some grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 jets

Federal investigators say a door panel slid up before flying off an Alaska Airlines jetliner last week, and they are looking at whether four bolts that were supposed to help hold the panel in place might have been missing when the plane took off.

The comments Monday from the National Transportation Safety Board came shortly after Alaska and United Airlines reported separately that they found loose parts in the panels — or door plugs — of some other Boeing 737 Max 9 jets.

"Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug — for example, bolts that needed additional tightening," Chicago-based United said.

Read more here.