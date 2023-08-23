Metro Detroit's Azra Chamber of Horrors vying for title of best haunted attraction
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Azra Chamber of Horrors, a haunted attraction serving up scares in Madison Heights, is battling to be named one of the best haunted houses in the United States.
The haunted house on John R is in the running for this year's USA Today 10Best list.
A panel of experts compiled a list of haunts that were then narrowed down to 20 by 10Best editors. Now, voting is open to determine the top 10 scariest haunted attractions in the country.
As of Aug. 23, Azra is second on the leaderboard, only behind Field of Screams in Pennsylvania. There's still a few weeks to cast your vote.
Want to check out Azra? It opens Sept. 22