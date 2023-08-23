Metro Detroit's Azra Chamber of Horrors vying for title of best haunted attraction

article

Azra Chamber of Horrors, a haunted attraction serving up scares in Madison Heights, is battling to be named one of the best haunted houses in the United States.

The haunted house on John R is in the running for this year's USA Today 10Best list.

VIEW: Southeast Michigan cider mill opening dates

A panel of experts compiled a list of haunts that were then narrowed down to 20 by 10Best editors. Now, voting is open to determine the top 10 scariest haunted attractions in the country.

Related: Tahquamenon Falls in running for best destination for fall foliage

As of Aug. 23, Azra is second on the leaderboard, only behind Field of Screams in Pennsylvania. There's still a few weeks to cast your vote.

Vote here.

Want to check out Azra? It opens Sept. 22