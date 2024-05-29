MI man accused of supporting ISIS • Fraud victim gets stolen home back • 100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers

A Detroit man is in custody after federal authorities allege he was trying to support ISIS.

The suspect is not being named because he hasn't been arraigned.

Authorities say the man provided money to the terror group last year. Investigators tracked alleged crypto payments made to ISIS by the suspect. Court documents showed pictures of what the FBI say they found at the home of his grandparents, where he lived at one point – including two guns, boots, and a gas mask.

The suspect planned to serve as an ISIS leader in the Middle East, according to federal court documents. He allegedly also wanted to start a terrorist cell here in Michigan, and even planned to use suicide drones and exploding remote control cars to help ISIS.

Neighbors along Bentler Street on Detroit’s west side learned Tuesday that he was arrested, and they say they are surprised.

"I (had) no idea. That really shocks me, to say the least," said Lynne Bienick, the suspect's neighbor.

Teen driver-related deaths spike in summer

The unofficial start of summer has passed, and that means we are now in what is known as the "100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers," according to AAA.

Nearly half of all teen driver-related crash deaths happen between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

From 2013 to 2022, there were 6,700 people killed in crashes involving teen drivers nationwide during the "100 Deadliest Days." In 2022, there was a 10% increase in teen driver-related crashes during this time compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

"The risk gets higher during the summer for teen drivers and everyone else they share the road with," said Adrienne Woodland, the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "With the end of the school year upon us, these young, inexperienced drivers will spend more time on the road with their friends."

1 killed in Lathrup Village house fire

One person died early Wednesday in a house fire in Lathrup Village.

Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said a neighbor called 911 to report the fire around 2:45 a.m. Firefighters learned that someone was trapped in the house on Lacrosse near Bloomfield, and found the victim once they made their way into the home.

"The house is full of objects, but I don't know the extent of that right now," Menifee said when asked if items in the house made getting to the victim difficult.

Fraud victim gets stolen house back

A woman who had her home stolen as part of a quit claim deed scam has her house back finally.

In 2015, Donna Alford's father George Booth died and left her his house in Detroit - the home Donna grew up in. The house had been in her family for almost 100 years.

But when Donna's family tried to take out a loan to make renovations on the residence, they found out someone had stolen the house.

"The deed had been changed," she said at the time. "And they said my dad had signed the deed."

A quit claim deed was filed that claimed George Booth, Donna's father had signed the house over to an LLC company.

But there was no dispute that George Booth's signature is forged - because it was signed two years after he had died.

This type of fraud is overwhelming register of deeds officials across the country.

Detective charged with murder for hitting, killing suspect

A Michigan State Police detective who hit a suspect with his vehicle during a police chase is now facing murder charges.

MSP Det./Sgt. Brian Keely, 50, hit 25-year-old Samuel Sterling with his vehicle during a chase last month in Kent County, pinning him against a building. Sterling was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Keely is charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. If convicted of murder, Keely would be sentenced to life in prison.

"My office has reviewed multiple police reports from other officers on the scene, read the accident reconstruction report and autopsy, as well as watched bodycam footage and surveillance videos from neighboring businesses prior to completing our investigation," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Nessel said Keely's actions "were legally, grossly negligent."

