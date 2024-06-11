Michigan Activity Pass: Use your library card to access free summer fun

article

Your library card gives you more than just access to thousands of books - it also provides free and discounted fun around Michigan.

With your library card, you can access the Michigan Activity Pass (MAP). The MAP offers free admission and coupons for hundreds of places in Metro Detroit and beyond, including parks, museums, and theaters.

Some passes currently available in Southeast Michigan include buy one, get one free coupons for the Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Adventure Center, free day passes to nearby Michigan state park and recreation areas, and free tickets to the Michigan Flight Museum & Air Adventures.

The adventures don't stop in Metro Detroit – passes are available for activities across the state, including lighthouse tour discounts, skydiving coupons, and more.

For most MAP activities, you can get the pass by simply entering your library card number online. Others require you to call the venue, but most passes can be claimed online. One MAP can be checked out per library card every seven days, and they are valid for a week after they are claimed.

Find a MAP here.

Looking for more summer fun? Check out what's going on: