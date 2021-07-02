LIST: Michigan closes multiple beaches due to water contamination, 3 in metro Detroit

The state of Michigan has closed 8 beaches across the state due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) announced the closures and advisories this week following heavy rain that was dumped across the entire state, and almost all of them are closed because bacteria in the water is too high.

While there are several beaches closed and under advisory, the state is home to over 1,200 public beaches and 572 private ones. Some other public beaches that were closed earlier this week are now open including Bush Lake in Holly Village, Elizabeth Lake in Bloomfield, and Pontiac Lake.

All three were closed due to high bacteria levels and have since been reopened.

Oakland County Beach Closures

Handsome Lake - Crossroads for Youth

The state of Michigan said this Oakland County beach was closed on Tuesday, June 29th, just 7 days after it was closed for the first time this year. The cause for the closure on Tuesday was high bacteria levels caused by stormwater runoff.

Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park

Similar to Handsome Lake, Crooked Lake was also closed on Tuesday. The reason is also linked to high bacteria caused by stormwater runoff.

Macomb County Beach Closures

Lake St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach

This is perhaps the largest beach closed in Michigan because of high bacteria levels. The source is unknown but it was closed the same day as the Oakland County beaches. Additionally, this is the fourth time this month that the beach has been closed due to high bacteria levels.

This Macomb County beach has a history of closures because of this reason, with dozens of closures dating back to 1994.

Genesee County Beach Closures

Silver Lake - City Park Beach

Also on Tuesday, this beach was closed due to high bacteria levels. The cause is unknown. The beach's most recent closure was back in 2019 when it was closed for more than two months for the same reason.

Michigan Beach Advisories

The following lakes are all under contamination advisories, which means the beaches and water are open for swimming but swimmers are warned about high bacteria levels.

Park Lake - Bath Township Park Lake Beach

This beach in Clinton County was put under a contamination advisory on June 15 due to high bacteria levels. The cause is unknown.

Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park

This beach in Gladwin County was put under advisory on Wednesday, June 30 due to a contamination advisory from high bacteria levels. It has almost 20 previous advisories, dating back to 2007.

Grand Traverse Bay-East - Bayside Acme Township Park

This beach was under advisory on Thursday, July 1 due to a contamination advisory from high bacteria levels.

Grand Traverse Bay-East - East Bay Park

This beach, very close to the Bayside Acme Township Park beach, was put under advisory the same day for the same reason.