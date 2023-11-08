For the first time in three decades, neither party in the Michigan state House will have a majority after two Democratic representatives won local elections on Tuesday.

The 54-54 tie ends the Michigan Democrats' trifecta of controlling the governor's seat as well as both chambers of the legislature which it secured a year ago. Until special elections are set up for house districts in Warren and Westland, the partisan tie will place a greater emphasis on compromise for lawmaking going forward.

Both Reps. Lori Stone and Kevin Coleman's departure for their respective mayor seats could be the end of Democratic priorities clearing the chamber until the seats are filled.

Stone won her race for Warren mayor by more than six points, beating out human resources director George Dimas 53.1%-46.9%. In Westland, Coleman easily cleared his opponent Michael Londeau in the race for mayor, winning by nearly 20 points.

Under House rules, a new speaker would be elected only if either Democrats or Republicans hold a majority of the seats. Since neither hold a majority, Speaker Joe Tate of Detroit will remain in the position.

Rep. Matt Hall, the House Republican leader congratulated both Stone and Coleman on their wins, saying in a statement the government was entering "a new era in Lansing."

"House Republicans stand ready to work together in the middle to find common ground that will make life better for the people of Michigan. But in order to do so we need House Democrats to come to the table. House Democrats have a choice to make: Together we can forge compromise and achieve the most productive months of the session, or the House Democrat leadership can take their ball and go home until next spring," continued the statement.

Before the Nov. 7 election, House Democrats managed to push reproductive health laws and new energy standards during a busy couple of sessions the past few weeks.

The loss of a majority may only be temporary for the party as both districts typically support Democrats and could back them again during special elections.

FOX 2 reached out to Tate's office for comment, but did not immediately hear back.