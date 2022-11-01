Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott

article

Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib.

The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran unopposed for the state's 13th Congressional District. She'll be facing Marine veteran Steven Elliott, who was born in Windsor, Ontario, and moved to the U.S. with his family at the age of 3.

Tlaib won the Democratic nomination with 64 percent of the vote. Elliot won the GOP bid with 53% of the vote.

This November will be the first general election when Michigan voters cast their ballots in the state's newly drawn districts.

The boundaries drawn for Michigan's Congressional races, as well as state senate and representative races will be the first created using a new nonpartisan redistricting committee tasked with organizing districts.

We're tracking results here, which will begin coming in at 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

The 12th District has 775,234 people in it and includes the western side of Detroit and parts of Wayne County, as well as a portion of Oakland County.

The cities include Detroit, Redford, Livonia, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Westland, and Garden City in Wayne County. It also includes Southfield in Oakland County.