Michigan Election Results: 10th Congressional District - John James vs. Carl Marlinga

article

Michigan's 10th congressional district features a Republican in John James who has sought office on three separate occasions - but both of those races were in the U.S. Senate.

Now, the former Army pilot is looking to win the newly redrawn 10th district and is facing former Macomb County Prosecutor Carl Marlinga.

Republican Lisa McClain has previously represented the 10th district, however, the 2020 census and redrawing of lines has changed a lot about Michigan politics. McClain is now representing the 9th and the 10th is open with no incumbent.

James won the Republican nomination with 87% of the vote. Marlinga ran unopposed on the Democratic primary.

This November will be the first general election when Michigan voters cast their ballots in the state's newly drawn districts.

The boundaries drawn for Michigan's Congressional races, as well as state senate and representative races will be the first created using a new nonpartisan redistricting committee tasked with organizing districts.

We're tracking results here, which will begin coming in at 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

The 10th District has 775,218 people in it and includes southern Macomb County and a portion of Oakland County.

The cities in Macomb County include Warren, Center Line, Eastpointe, St. Clair Shores, Roseville, Fraser, Clinton Township, Mt Clemens, Harrison Township, Sterling Heights, Utica, and Shelby Township. In Oakland County, it includes Rochester and Rochester Hills.