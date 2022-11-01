Michigan Election Results: 6th Congressional District

article

The race for Michigan's 6th Congressional District features a familiar face in a different number - but running to represent many of the same people.

This November will be the first general election when Michigan voters cast their ballots in the state's newly drawn districts.

The boundaries drawn for Michigan's Congressional races, as well as state senate and representative races will be the first created using a new nonpartisan redistricting committee tasked with organizing districts.

A major change comes in the 6th district, which had been on the state's west side. It's now all of Washtenaw County and part of Wayne County.

Featured in the race is long-time representative Debbie Dingell, who has been in Congress since 2014. She ran uncontested in the Democratic Primary.

She's running against Republican Whitney Williams, who is not seeking campaign contributions. Instead, she asks visitors to donate to charitable organizations. In total, her campaign has raised over $12,000 - nearly all from Williams herself - according to Federal Elections Commission.

Dingell is expected to win the 6th district easily - but you can track live results as they come in here.

Results will begin coming in at 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

The 6th District has 776,619 people in it and stretches from the western edge of Lake Erie in southern Wayne County as well as portions of Oakland County and all of Washtenaw County.

The cities include Canton, Plymouth, Belleville, and Brownstown Charter Township in Wayne County, Novi in Oakland County, and Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, Pittsfield Charter Township, Manchester, and Chelsea.