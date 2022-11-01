Michigan Election Results: 13th Congressional District - Shri Thanedar vs. Martell Bivings

article

Shri Thanedar emerged from a crowded field to win the Democratic nomination for Michigan's 13th Congressional District after winning by less than 5,000 votes.

The democratic primary race included John Conyers III, Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, Micheal Griffie, Adam Hollier, Sharon McPhail, Sam Riddle, Portia Roberson, Lorrie Rutledge, and Shri Thanedar.

Thanedar emerged with over 22,000 votes. His Republican opponent, Martell Bivings, received over 19,000 votes as he ran unopposed in the GOP race.

Bivings has worked as a community liaison in Lansing and currently works for the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC) as a Business Liaison City Council District 4.

This November will be the first general election when Michigan voters cast their ballots in the state's newly drawn districts.

The boundaries drawn for Michigan's Congressional races, as well as state senate and representative races will be the first created using a new nonpartisan redistricting committee tasked with organizing districts.

We're tracking results here, which will begin coming in at 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

The 13th District is made up of 775,674 people and encompasses the eastern half of Detroit and the middle portion of Wayne County.

The cities also included in the district include Melvindale, River Rouge, Lincoln Park, Allen Park, Wyandotte, Taylor, Wayne, Southgate, and Romulus.