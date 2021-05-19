Michigan expected to urge schools to keep masks in schools through end of academic year

article

Michigan's health department is going to urge schools to continue making students, teachers, and other staff wear masks for the rest of the academic year even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The pending recommendation could be issued later Wednesday, spokesman Bob Wheaton told the Associated Press.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration lifted a mask mandate for people who are outdoors - regardless of their vaccination status - and exempted those who are fully vaccinated from an indoor mask requirement.

Wheaton said the forthcoming state guidance will "keep students and families safe."

About 31% of residents ages 16 to 19 have gotten at least one shot. Roughly 7% of those ages 12 to 15 have received one dose since that group became eligible nearly a week ago.

Across Michigan, 56.8% of all residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state has been targeting 70% vaccinated before removing many mandates in place across the state.

Whitmer is expected to announce further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions at some point this week. These changes would come as the state's metrics for tracking the spread of the virus continues to improve. Sources did not say which restrictions would be eased.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.