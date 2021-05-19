Michigan expected to relax more COVID-19 restrictions, sources say

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration is expected to announce plans this week for relaxing more COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan, sources said.

These changes would come as the state's metrics for tracking the spread of the virus continue to improve. Sources did not say which restrictions would be eased.

Last week, Whitmer announced changes to the state's mask mandate, allowing fully vaccinated people to go without a mask indoors and all people to be unmasked outside, regardless of vaccination status.

Related: Michigan lifts mask mandate for people fully vaccinated

After that announcement, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said officials would be evaluating other restrictions in the coming days.

"Our case rates are decreasing significantly, the weather is getting a lot nicer, so it would be great if we were able to continue to make progress here in loosening our restrictions," Hertel said on Friday.

Hertel also noted that, at that point, the mask change didn't impact the state's Vacc to Normal plan, which sets the vaccination benchmarks Michigan must reach in order for virus restrictions to be lifted.

MORE: Michigan health director answers questions about eased mandate

Restrictions on gathering sizes, as well as capacity limits on bars, restaurants, and venues, are scheduled to expire Monday. A curfew for bars and restaurants also expires that day.

Advertisement

Under Vacc to Normal, capacity limits on indoor stadiums, banquet halls, funeral homes, and gyms, as well as bar and restaurant curfews, would be lifted after 60% of Michigan adults have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. All indoor capacity limits would be lifted at 65%. Right now, just over 56% of people 16 and older have received one dose.