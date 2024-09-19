Michigan flags flying at half-staff on Friday to honor MSP officer Dan Kerstetter

article

The Brief Michigan Governor Greetchen Whitmer has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of MSP officer Dan Kerstetter who was killed in the line of duty last week. Kerstetter was rear-ended during a traffic stop with a semi-truck on Friday, Sept. 13 on I-75. A public visitation will be held on Thursday with the funeral set for Friday afternoon in Grosse Pointe Farms.



Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Friday to honor the life and service of Michigan State Police officer Dan Kerstetter who was killed a week ago.

Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags on public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff to honor the life of the Motor Carrier Officer (MCO) who was killed during a traffic stop last Friday.

"Officer Daniel M. Kerstetter was a proud family man and dedicated public servant," said Governor Whitmer. "As a Motor Carrier Officer of the MSP, he served honorably and kept our roads safe. In a past life, as assistant equipment manager for his beloved Detroit Red Wings, he was a ‘vibrant’ member of the team. We mourn his loss, and our hearts are with his wife, Katie, their three children, and all those who were lucky enough to know and serve with him."

Kerstetter had pulled over a semi-truck on I-75 near Dix last Friday and was in the front seat of his police SUV when another SUV rear-ended him - -pinning him in the car and against the back of the truck's trailer.

According to police, the other driver first hit the median wall and continued down the freeway before hitting the patrol vehicle. The driver of the SUV that hit him also died.

Kerstetter was pinned inside of his vehicle and had to be extricated and was rushed to the hospital. Friday afternoon, Kerstetter was reported to be both coherent and speaking.

"Based on the damage of the vehicle, he had to be extricated, he was pinned inside the car," said MSP Col. James Grady II on Friday.

Over the weekend, Kerstetter was placed on life support and his organs could be made available for donation.

"We are heartbroken for this loss," said Grady on Monday. "Traffic enforcement is dangerous work. The dedication of our motor carrier officers and troopers to keeping the public safe on our roadways is commendable and honorable. With the decision to give the gift of life, even in his death, MC Officer Kerstetter is serving others."

Kerstetter, a New York native, moved to Michigan in 2009 and was an assistant equipment manager and worked with the Detroit Red Wings for five years before he got his builders' license.

He joined the MSP in January 2023 and graduated in May of that year.

Kerstetter is survived by his wife, Catherine Taylor Kerstetter; their sons, August and Daniel; his stepdaughter, Taylor; his mother, Kathryn; his father, George; his siblings; and was predeceased by his daughter, Reagan Murray.

A public visitation is being held for Kerstetter at Verheyden Funeral Home in Grosse Pointe Park on Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m.

On Friday at 2 p.m., Kerstetter's funeral service will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms.