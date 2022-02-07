Michigan gas prices hit 2022-high, fire deaths up 144% this year, Brighton purse snatcher facing charges

A driver in Detroit should plan on spending about $50 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gas this week, after prices at the pump hit a new high in 2022 and easily surpassed price points from last month and last year.

This week, Michigan gas prices jumped $0.15 to an average of $3.37 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. It's about 20 cents higher than this time in January.

But it's also $0.87 higher than this time last year, indicating that drivers are walking into a very different situation when they fill up their tank.

Ironically, both supply and demand conditions are trending in directions that would normally show falling gas prices. Total stocks of barrels of crude oil rose last week while demand fell.

That typically puts downward pressure on gas prices, but instead the opposite is happening.

AAA says that tensions between Ukraine and Russia, a major oil-producing nation, are leading to the higher prices. Because the U.S. has threatened sanctions against Russia if it escalates conflict with its eastern European neighbor, the country may withhold available crude oil.

"Crude oil prices hit $90 a barrel putting upward pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them to a new 2022-high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."

National security aides at the White House have indicated an invasion could come "any day" and a conflict would result in thousands of civilian casualties.

AAA also said that OPEC, the oil-producing conglomerate, has announced last week it would not be following recommendations to boost output to meet demand. The current available gasoline is also 13% lower than at the end of January last year, another pressure point.

The most expensive gas in Michigan is in Marquette, on the Lake Superior shore in the upper peninsula. Up there, it's $3.48. Then Lansing at $3.39 and Benton Harbor at $3.38.

Traverse City has the cheapest gas, but only by a little. A gallon of gas is $3.34.

6-year-old creates educational videos impersonating famous black icons

Six-year-old Rosie White, and her mom Kenya, make cute and educational videos all year, but put a special emphasis on February for Black History Month.

"I didn't want to teach her the trauma of black history that I was taught as a kid her age," said Kenya. "I want her to learn about woman and inventors. Something that she can reflect on and say ‘hey, I can do that. I can be just like her'."

Rosie makes educational videos impersonating famous black women. In addition to those videos, this year she will be doing quick history lessons about famous black inventors.

Her makeup, wigs and costumes capture the look of these celebrities while she tells their story. The videos she's made have also gotten the attention of the person she's impersonating. Videos will be posted every Monday and Thursday throughout February on her Instagram @GoRosieGrow.

Michigan fire deaths up 144%

Michigan fire-related deaths were up significantly in January 2022 compared to January 2021, according to the Bureau of Fire Services. In the first 34 days of the year, there were 18 fires that caused 22 deaths. This is up 144% from the same period in 2021.

The state said these fires were accidental and could have been prevented.

"It is important to talk about fire safety with our parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors, and help them prepare their home to be more fire safe," said Michigan Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer. "If I could get one message out to all Michiganders, it would be to ‘get out and stay out’ as quickly as possible if a fire occurs in your home."

Fires last year killed 107 people in Michigan. Of those deaths, 67% were people older than 40. Many of the fires started in the evening. Living rooms were the most common spaces where fires started, followed by bedrooms. The leading causes of fires in 2021 were smoking, heating devices and fireplaces, and cooking.

Haley Stevens running for re-election in new 11th District

Congresswoman Haley Stevens isn't backing down from a potential primary battle with Democrat Andy Levin, both who serve in Michigan's Congressional Delegation but represent different districts. However, with redistricting redrawing the boundaries in Michigan politics, both are now slated for a run in the 11th District.

It's the first potential clash brewing between current representatives as a result of redistricting. "It has the largest concentration of my former constituents. Communities that I've represented half of I'll have the opportunity to represent all of them," said Stevens.

Stevens' current home is in the newly-drawn 11th. She's advocated for strengthening the state's manufacturing footprint during her first two terms in office and also discussed the importance of lowering the costs of daycare. She, along with Rep. Elissa Slotkin have also pressed for changes in lowering prescription drugs.

Amid tensions in Russia and Ukraine, the prospect of Paul Whelan's freedom has taken on new urgency due to a breakdown in communication between the U.S. and it's rival. Stevens emphasized how she has exhausted efforts to bring the Novi man home, following his imprisonment years ago.

Purse snatcher arraigned on weapons, assault charges

A 21-year-old man accused of stealing a woman's purse and shooting her with a BB gun in Brighton is facing numerous charges. Thomas More Grayson is accused of shooting the victim when she tried to fight him off in the parking lot of the Brighton Busch's on Tuesday.

The victim suffered a laceration to her face and was treated at the scene. A store employee, 20-year-old Kyle Thil, was also hurt when he chased down Grayson and tackled him. Thil was shot in the chin and bashed on the back of the head.

"He just bashed me several times and I had to get six staples – three in two different spots," Thil said.

Grayson was charged with assault with intent to rob while armed, weapons-felony firearms-pneumatic gun, assault with intent to rob while unarmed, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, weapons-felony firearms-pneumatic gun, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), and weapons-felony firearms-pneumatic gun. His bond was set at $1 million.

What else we're watching

A Detroit youth talent program is kicking off its 8th consecutive year Monday. Kids age 14-24 can apply for the Grow Detroit's Youth Talent program, where 8,000 summer jobs are available for hiring. The city of Detroit is announcing a new program designed to prevent basement backups in flood prone neighborhoods, by offering financing for installing sump pumps and backwater valves. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose spending $2.3 billion over four years to recruit and retain teachers and other school staff, enticing them with annual $2,000 bonuses that would grow to $4,000 by 2025. A northern Michigan man faces an open murder charge after an elderly neighbor was found dead inside her burning home. The Oxford School District is standing by its position that it did nothing wrong in the lead-up to a mass shooting that left four dead. The northern Oakland County district believes its actions were lawful and denied accusations of negligence that have been filed against it.

Daily Forecast

There are multiple chances that Metro Detroit could see some snow this week as three systems that could potentially drop snow or rain move toward Michigan this week. The temperatures will hover near freezing before plummeting on the weekend.

Ukraine invasion could come 'any day,' US aide says, as troops land in Poland

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day," launching a conflict that would come at an "enormous human cost."

The senior adviser to President Joe Biden offered another stark warning the day after U.S. officials confirmed that Russia has assembled at least 70% of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"If war breaks out, it will come at an enormous human cost to Ukraine, but we believe that based on our preparations and our response, it will come at a strategic cost to Russia as well," Sullivan said.

Sullivan did not directly address reports that the White House has briefed lawmakers that a full Russian invasion could lead to the quick capture of Kyiv and potentially result in as many as 50,000 casualties as he made appearances on a trio of Sunday talk shows.