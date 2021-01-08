Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to hold Friday press conference on COVID-19
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold her second press conference this week on COVID-19 in the state.
Whitmer's office announced a 1:30 p.m. press conference on Friday and will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to discuss efforts to slow the spread of the virus. The specific nature of the update was not released.
FOX 2 will stream the update
Whitmer last spoke on Wednesday when she announced the state was moving to the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts to allow elderly and essential workers to be vaccinated starting on Monday, Jan. 11.
The state health department began vaccinating residents in December after the Pfizer treatment was approved.
Since then, tens of thousands of residents have been given the first dose. However, Michigan has lagged behind most states in vaccine rates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. However, on Wednesday, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Michigan had moved into the top 5.
Furthermore, there is skepticism among many people including health care workers and emergency responders about taking the vaccine.
The second phase of vaccine distribution represents the state's gradual bolstering of vaccine administration in a year that health officials hope to inoculate more than 70% of the state's residents over the age of 16.
Currently, Michigan is still in Phase 1A. The next step will be Phase 1B, followed by Phase 1C, then Phase 2. A break down of what each phase entails is below.
- Phase 1A: Paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home as well as residents in long term care facilities.
- Phase 1B: Persons 75 years of age or older and frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure.
- Phase 1C: Individuals 16 years of age or older at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 infection and some other essential workers whose position impacts life, safety and protection during the COVID-19 response.
- Phase 2: Individuals 16 years of age or older.