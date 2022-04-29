Michigan insurance refunds: Deadline for insurers to send money approaching

The deadline for Michigan auto insurance refunds is almost here.

Insurers have until May 9 to send eligible drivers their money. These refunds are the result of auto insurance law changes.

Who is eligible for the $400 refunds?

Drivers will get a $400 refund per vehicle as long as the vehicle was insured with a policy that meets the minimum requirements for road driving as of 11:59 p.m. October 31, 2021.

Which vehicles are eligible for the refunds?

Vehicles with only comprehensive coverage, such as a car that was in storage on Oct. 31, 2021, are not eligible.

Motorcycles and RVs are eligible for the refund if they were covered by a policy required for driving.

Historic vehicles that were properly insured are eligible for $80.

Trailers are not eligible for refunds, even if they were insured.

Is there anything that needs to be done to get the refund?

No. Insurance companies will send them to eligible drivers automatically.

How will drivers receive the refund?

Auto insurance companies will either send a check or deposit the refund into your bank account.

Refunds must be issued this way. They can not be applied as money toward a balance owed on a plan, and insurance companies cannot issue a gift card or offer future discounts in lieu of payment.

If an insurance company attempts to do this, it can be reported here.

Drivers can find out if they will receive a check in the mail or through direct deposit by calling their insurance company.