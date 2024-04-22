A southwest Michigan man "saw a lot of zeros" when he logged into his lottery account the day after a Powerball drawing.

He was Michigan's newest millionaire.

Cain Bice of the small town of Union in Cass County told Michigan Lottery Connect he managed to match five white balls during the April 6 Powerball drawing. He bought the ticket online.

Since the previous drawing had reached such high heights after it eclipsed $1 billion, Bice said he shelled out a little more money - just in case. It paid off the morning after when he looked at his lottery account balance.

"I rubbed my eyes thinking I was still dreaming. Once I realized I had really won $1 million, I started shouting in excitement! he said.

His wife apparently heard what was going on and came to see what the stir was. All he could do before calming down was show her the winning amount on the screen.

"Once I was able to calm down and regain my composure, we called our family to tell them the good news!"

The 31-year-old claimed his prize soon after, with plans to buy "a house, buy a car, and take a trip to Disney World."