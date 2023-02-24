Michigan man arrested for child porn after reporting credit card fraud to police

article

A Michigan man is facing child porn charges after it was discovered during a credit card fraud investigation.

According to Michigan State Police, Ansen William Evans, 48, of South Boardman, reported that a person he met on a dating app had tried to use his credit card. While investigating, police learned the person he was talking to was a minor.

A search warrant was obtained for Evans' phone, and police found 208 files of suspected child porn on his phone. Police said children as young as 3 were involved.

Evans turned himself in last week and was arraigned on a charge of aggravated child sexually abusive material. He was given a $100,000 bond.