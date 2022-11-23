Michigan man busted by undercover officer while trying to meet teen for sex at hotel, AG says

A man thought he was going to meet up with a 15-year-old for sex at a northern Michigan hotel but was actually met by police, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Nessel said a Houghton County Sheriff’s deputy posted a video on a fake Snapchat account showing the outside Waterstone Suites in L’Anse Township located in Baraga County with a suggestive message in June. William Michael Brunk allegedly sent a message to the account, which he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl and agreed to meet at the hotel to have sex.

Brunk, who is from Baraga, allegedly traveled to the hotel a day later and went to the room provided by the undercover officer posing as the girl. He was arrested when he got to the room.

He is charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

His bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety with the conditions that Brunk has no contact with unaccompanied minors, cannot use computers including the Internet or social media except for employment purposes. He is also not allowed to have weapons, or consume alcohol or controlled substances without a prescription. Brunk is due back in court Dec. 6 for a probable cause conference.

Nessel said authorities have been using the fake Snapchat account for trafficking stings.