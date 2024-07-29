Michigan Medicine workers picket • 4 dead after wrong-way crash on I-75 • Measles cases spike in US

As the union continues to negotiate with Michigan Medicine, employees took to the picket line Monday morning.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals (UMMAP) organized the informational picket outside the Ann Arbor hospital as a way to share information about negotiations and garner community support.

According to a press release from UMMAP earlier this month, "At the negotiating table, Michigan Medicine leadership has been dragging their feet."

"This is about fighting for respect, better wages and working conditions, so we’re going to make a public show," the union wrote, saying that the organization and workers are putting pressure on hospital administration.

FOX 2 has reached out to Michigan Medicine for a statement regarding ongoing negotiations.

4 dead after wrong-way crash on I-75

Four people, including the at-fault driver, are dead after a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Royal Oak early Sunday.

Around 2:50 a.m., police started receiving calls about a wrong-way driver in a black Volkswagen going north in the southbound lanes of I-75. Calls came in shortly after that the wrong-way driver crashed into a Dodge Caravan near 11 Mile.

The crash caused the Volkswagen to catch fire, killing the driver. Three people in the Caravan they hit were also killed. One person in the Caravan survived, but they are in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Measles cases spike in US

Measles cases are spiking, with nationwide case numbers already tripling last year's.

There have been 188 reported cases of measles in the U.S. this year, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated on Thursday.

It's a significant increase from last year, when only 58 cases were reported nationwide.

Approximately 65% of this year's cases are associated with outbreaks, which the CDC defines as three or more related cases. There have been 13 outbreaks in the U.S. in 2024, compared to 4 outbreaks in 2023 that made up 48% of national cases.

About half of cases this year required hospitalization for the purposes of isolation or management of complications.

In Michigan, six cases of measles have been confirmed so far.

Mom to be sentenced for 3-year-old's murder

Two years after a Detroit mother killed her 3-year-old son and put his body in a freezer, she will learn her sentence Monday.

When police responded to Azuradee France's home in the 12760 block of Monte Vista for a wellness check on June 24, 2022, they found the boy's body in a freezer. It was determined that the boy was killed.

At the time, a neighbor told FOX 2 that France, 33, said that the boy, who was named Chase, had gone to Alabama with family members who were going to take care of him. However, Chase never left Detroit.

After the murder, France was charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, torture, concealing the death of an individual, and second-degree murder. Early this month, she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and the other four charges were dismissed.

France is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Monday.

Daily Forecast

Today (and the rest of the week) will be hot and humid with rain chances.

Biden unveils plan for Supreme Court reforms, including term limits

President Joe Biden is revealing a plan proposing changes to the Supreme Court, including pushing Congress to establish term limits and an ethics code for the court's nine justices.

The commander-in-chief also asked legislators to approve a constitutional amendment to limit presidential immunity.

On Monday, White House officials offered details about the president's plan ahead of November's election.

Biden is expected to discuss his proposal Monday during a speech at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas.

Biden wants to get rid of lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court, arguing that Congress should pass a law to establish a system in which the sitting president would appoint a justice every two years to spend 18 years in service on the court, the Associated Press reports.